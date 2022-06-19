He's Applying a Lot of Pressure on Selectors: Graeme Smith Backs Young Opener to Seal Place in India's T20 WC Squad

Former South Africa captain Graeme Smith feels that the young Indian opener Ishan Kishan is putting pressure on the selectors and the team management to consider him for a place in the upcoming T20 World Cup squad. After an underwhelming Indian Premier League season, Kishan returned to form in the Indian colours with a couple of half-centuries in the ongoing T20I series against South Africa. The southpaw is the leading run-scorer of the series with 191 runs in 4 games at a strike rate of 146.92 so far.

Kishan has shown strong character in tough situations in the absence of senior players including Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav. The five-match series is currently levelled at 2-2 with the decider to be played on Sunday in Bengaluru.

Smith backed Kishan to get on the flight for Australia later this year as he feels that the southpaw is doing everything in his capacity to seal a place in India’s squad.

“He’s doing what he can do. All you can do as a young player is perform, and he’s doing it. He’s putting his hand up, and he’s applying a lot of pressure on the selectors, the captains, the coaches,” Smith said on cricket.com.

However, Smith also admitted that the return of senior players might change the scheme of things in India’s squad for the mega T20 event which will be played in October-November this year.

“You have to be aware that in the background, there are very experienced and very successful cricketers who will come back into this Indian lineup. Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli is around, I don’t what the plan in the T20 cricket with him is.”

“There are lot of question marks on the combination that the Indian team will set up. But what Ishan Kishan can do is perform, and that’s what he’s doing very well,” he added.

Skipper Rohit and Rahul are expected to be picked as the two regular openers in the T20 WC squad, while Kishan has made his case strong for the reserve opener.