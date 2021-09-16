Ishan Kishan carries out wicketkeeping drills under Parthiv Patel's supervision

Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians’ players are sweating it out in the training sessions as the two teams will play the opening match of the second leg of Indian Premiere League (IPL) 2021. The social media handles of the IPL teams have been updating the fans with all the training, fun, and quarantine update of their players. Recently, a video of batter Ishan Kishan practicing wicketkeeping was shared on the Twitter handle of Mumbai Indians. Kishan was seen carrying out catching drills behind the wicket under the supervision of former Indian keeper Parthiv Patel.

The cricketer was seen trying his best to grab the balls, which were going outside the off-stump against a spinner. As Parthiv pans the camera, the attention shifted to throwdown specialist Anmol. The former batsman-wicketkeeper also switched his batting instances which put Kishan’s footwork outside the leg stump to test.

In the clip, Parthiv can be heard directing Anmol to bowl a half volley on the leg side at a normal pace. Though Kishan was swift in his movements behind the wicket, he got quite exhausted towards the end. The session concluded with Kishan taking some straight catches off the bat. Calling the drill as strenuous as a gym session, he said that in keeping drills, one does not have to take too many catches instead one has to be very intense.

Whenever given a chance to play for MI, Kishan has always proved himself. His performance in the second leg of IPL 2021 will also affect his chances of being roped in the playing XI of the Indian team in the upcoming T20 World Cup. IPL 2020 proved to be brilliant for the young wicketkeeping batsman as he scored 516 runs at a remarkable average of 57.3 in the UAE.

After winning 4 of the 7 matches played, MI is sitting at the fourth position in the current points table. However, bouncing back from such a spot into the playoffs is quite normal for the team.

