Ishan Kishan Family Celebrates His Birthday After Stupendous Knock Against Sri Lanka

On July 18, Ishan Kishan was handed a debut for the Indian cricket team. The day was always special for the talented batsman as he celebrated his 23rd birthday. The Patna lad made it even more special by playing a significant part in India’s convincing victory with a swashbuckling innings of 59 runs. This performance thrilled Kishan’s parents - Pranav Pandey and Sumitra Singh. Speaking to News 18, father Pranav Pandey said Ishan has made his place in T20 International cricket with excellent performance and will continue with sterling performances in Sri Lanka.

Pranav Pandey added that Ishan worked very hard on his wicket-keeping and batting during the lockdown days. Also, before the Sri Lanka trip, he received invaluable tips from former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Ishan’s father said Dhoni’s tips are coming handy for him now.

Speaking about his wicket-keeping, Pranav Pandey said that Ishan might have missed few chances owing to uneven ground, but he can only improve. Ishan’s father was optimistic that he has a fair chance of making it to the T20 World Cup which is slated to be held in the UAE later this year.

He added that Ishan was in a hurry in the first match against Sri Lanka and could have gone for a bigger score with some more time on the crease.

His mother Suchitra Singh said that on Saturday night at 12 o’clock they celebrated their son’s birthday by cutting a cake. The wicket-keeper batsman was also present on this occasion through video call.

