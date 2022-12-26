Ishan Kishan Has to Forget About the Euphoria of His Double Hundred: Brett Lee

Former Australia pacer Brett Lee feels that Ishan Kishan has a strong chance to open the innings for India in the 2023 ODI World Cup. The young wicketkeeper has performed well in the Indian colours this year and the double century against Bangladesh has put him in a solid position to stake a claim in the team. In the third ODI versus Bangladesh, Kishan scripted history with his maiden double century in ODIs as he entered an elusive list of players to achieve the massive feat.

Kishan joined Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and Rohit Sharma in the list of Indian batters to reach the 200-mark in men’s ODIs. By getting his double century in 126 balls, he becomes the fastest to achieve the feat.

Lee believes that Kishan should definitely be part of India’s white-ball set-up and he has a strong chance to make it to the ODI World Cup if he displays consistency and remains fit in the coming matches.

“With this deadly double, Ishan has staked a strong claim to open for India in the ODI World Cup at home in 2023. Will this happen? I don’t know. Should it happen? Hell yeah it should. The guy just scored the fastest 200 in ODI history. But if he can show consistency, stay fit, and be around the next few months, he should be a sure-shot opener for India at the World Cup," Lee said on his YouTube channel.

However, Lee also advised the young wicketkeeper batter to forget about his historic double century and stay focussed on the process.

“Back Ishan to make it in the World Cup squad with an eye on the future and clearly, he would be on a high after that knock as he should be. However, a word of caution. Too much praise had led to cobwebs in the head. So my advice to Ishan Kishan would be… forget about the milestone, forget about the double hundred as soon as you can. There are bigger milestones to achieve, higher peaks to scale. Ishan Kishan has to forget about the euphoria of his double hundred. Just focus on the process, stay fit and keep smashing big runs," said Lee.

Lee further talked about the partnership between Kishan and Kohli during the third ODI and suggested that the latter’s presence the youngster to score runs with more freedom.

“I am a little late in reacting to this, but as they say… better late than never. What we saw just a few days ago from Ishan Kishan was truly amazing. Bangladesh had no answer. The fastest double-hundred in ODI history, that’s right. 210 runs off just 132 balls… 24 fours and 10 massive sixes. A ferocious knock with shots all around the dial. Unbelievable batting, he could have easily got a triple hundred as well. It helped that he had the master Virat Kohli at the other end. What I loved about the innings was not just Ishan Kishan’s shot-making but Kohli’s reaction when Ishan ran the 200th run. What a great spirit and camaraderie between the two," mentioned Lee.

