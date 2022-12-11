'Ishan Kishan Puts Himself Ahead of Shubman Now': Ex-Opener Feels 'a Little Bit Sad' for 'Frontrunner' Gill

Veteran Indian opener Wasim Jaffer feels that after a double century against Bangladesh Ishan Kishan has put himself ahead of Shubman Gill for the third opener’s spot in the ODI set-up. Kishan became the fourth Indian to slam a double century in ODIs on Saturday as he joined the likes of legendary batters Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, and Rohit Sharma.

Kishan stamped his authority over Bangladesh bowlers with 24 fours and 10 sixes during his magnificent 210-run knock of 131 balls. The southpaw displayed total control during his stay in the middle until Taskin Ahmed managed to get him out courtesy of a decent catch by Liton Das near the boundary line.

Jaffer said that he felt bad for Shubman who was not selected in the ODIs series against Bangladesh despite performing consistently well this year in white-ball cricket.

“Ishan Kishan puts himself ahead of Shubman Gill now. I feel a little bit sad for Shubman because he was the frontrunner. Before this inning, you would say he was the third opener in the line ahead of Rohit and Shikhar Dhawan. Now, he will find himself at the No.4 spot,” Jaffer told ESPNCricinfo.

In 12 ODIs this year, Shubman has scored 638 runs at an average of 70.88 and strike-rate of 102.57, including a maiden ODI ton against Zimbabwe and four half-centuries.

The veteran opener suggested that Kishan played selflessly after scoring his fifty and didn’t think about getting milestones as he continue playing big shots to put pressure on Bangladesh batters.

“His intent, first of all, getting his fifty and then play very selflessly. He kept attacking, putting pressure on the bowlers and looking for that above-par score. He was putting his team ahead of his milestones,” Jaffer added.

Jaffer also talked about Virat Kohli getting his touch back with a magnificent century to end his big drought. He got a lifeline early in the innings when Liton Das dropped his catch but the batting maestro took full control after hitting fifty.

“I think it brings a lot of pressure off him. The first couple of games, he got out. He was lucky today with Litton Das, who dropped an absolute sitter. ODI is where he is at his best. Once he gets into a hundred-making habit, that’s a good thing for the Indian team,” he added.

