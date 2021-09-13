Ishan Kishan Shares 'Instagram vs Reality' Post With Hardik Pandya

Mumbai Indians wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan in his recent social media post shared the Instagram vs Reality pictures with fellow teammate Hardik Pandya.

In the first snap, the two can be seen posing for the camera, while the second one is a candid. In the second click, they were seen sharing a laugh.

Keeping his caption game strong and on point, Kishan wrote, “Instagram vs Reality.” The adorable pictures are being loved by their loved ones and fans alike.

Krunal Pandya, his wife Pankhuri Sharma, and Natasa Stanković were all hearts on the lovely pictures. “Cuties,” wrote Pankhuri in the comment section of the post. The official Instagram handle of Mumbai Indians also commented on the post. They wrote that “these two are all of us with our best friend.”

The two, along with their other MI squad members, are in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the resumption of Indian Premiere League (IPL) 2021. The Indian leg of the league was halted as several staff members and cricketers began tested positive for the coronavirus.

The cash-rich league is all set to resume from September 19. The first match will take place between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI).

Ishan and Pandya both are a key member of the MI squad. And both have been named in India’s squad for the T20 World Cup as well.

Ishan had shared a video wherein he thanked the selectors for giving him the opportunity to represent the country.

Along with these two, MI skipper Rohit Sharma, middle-order steel Suryakumar Yadav, pace ace Jasprit Bumrah and upcoming spinner Rahul Chahar have also been selected in the World Cup squad.

All these will be mentored by the legendaery MS Dhoni during the marquee event.

