'Ishan Kishan Should Improve, Has a Huge Scope': Former IND Pacer Has his Say on Youngster's T20 WC Selection

Ishan Kishan has been making headlines ever since he bagged a Rs 15.25 crore IPL deal from Mumbai Indians. Though the youngster has cemented his place in the Indian team, consistency remains a major challenge for him. In the recently-concluded T20I series against South Africa, he ended up as the highest scorer with 206 runs in five matches including 2 half-centuries.

Kishan has proved his mettle as a decent top-order batter. However, when the selectors will sit down to pick a group of 15 men for the coveted ICC T20 World Cup 2022, it will be interesting to see if could manage to make the cut.

The likes of KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma are already in the fray and will surely be preferred ahead of Kishan whose career had just started, in 2021. Former India pacer Ashish Nehra has opined that the youngster needs to do a bit more to put a stronger case.

“Ishan Kishan’s numbers have been good in this series, but numbers don’t always tell the whole story. Even in IPL, he had good numbers, he scored over 400 runs. The kind of strike rate that you want to see, you get that but the consistency won’t be easy for a player like him, especially in T20Is,” Ashish Nehra told Cricbuzz.

“His game is like that. But whenever he scores big runs, it has to be impactful runs. He scored 76 runs in the first game against South Africa, but I remember that that day also we were talking that he didn’t look that comfortable. India had lost that match. He picked up pace in the latter part of the innings. Even in the latter matches, there were runs from his bat but here you are talking about an opener. You would want him to convert the 20-25 to 60-70. As a player, Ishan Kishan should improve. He is young and has a huge scope,” Nehra added.

Rohit Sharma was rested from the T20I series against the Proteas following a 2-month-long hectic IPL schedule. Rahul was supposed to take charge as the stand-in captain but he injured his groin a day ahead of the series opener in Delhi and was ultimately ruled out.

