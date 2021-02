Ishan Kishan Slams 173 from 94 Balls in Vijay Hazare Trophy, Makes Strong Case for India Selection With just a few months to go for IPL 2021, Jharkhand batsman Ishan Kishan has set the tone in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The left-hander smashed a scintillating 173 from just 94 balls against Madhya Pradesh. He shot 19 fours and 11 sixes at MP's Holker Stadium in Indore. This is now the seventh-highest score in the championship ever, with the record standing at 212, by Sanju Samson.

Here are some of the Twitter reactions:

173 (94) with 11 sixes and 19 fours 🔥😻Ishan kishan the pocket dynamite 🔥. See you soon in indian colours 🇮🇳 @ishankishan51 pic.twitter.com/ACaNFPZa3B — ᴘʀᴀʏᴜ45 #mi #ict 💙 (@rohitianprayu45) February 20, 2021

Ishan Kishan 173 off 94 deliveries with 19 fours and 11 sixes 142 out of 173 coming in boundaries ❤️😍#VijayHazareTrophy pic.twitter.com/Bd5Mo7IY6K — Mumbai Indians Universe Fan Club (@MIUniverse_IPL) February 20, 2021

Ishan Kishan has just smashed 173 off 94 balls for Jharkhand against Madhya Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare TrophyInnings progression:52 in 40 balls102 in 74 balls151 in 86 balls173 in 94 balls.Last 71 runs in 20 balls!#VijayHazareTrophy#ishankishan pic.twitter.com/eycueQ4Y2W — मिस्टर मलिक 🇮🇳 ( #IstandwithFarmers ) (@BeingAryan0) February 20, 2021

Ishan Kishan is like Rohit Sharma. Once he starts he keeps going on. No way you can ignore him. He also plays Pull shot more than any shots with amazing controlSuch young talent he is🔥💉 — Abhinav (@Abhisayss) February 20, 2021

If Ishan Kishan doesnt get a chance in this #INDvsENG T20 seriesI'm gonna join all MI Fans for an all India strike!#INDvsENG — Rahul Cricket ️7️⃣ 💛💛 (@CricketCraze07) February 20, 2021

After being asked to bat, Kishan started out slowly, and his partner Utkarsh Singh was dismissed early for 6. It was then that Kishan took matters in his own hands and started playing his shots. He brought up his fifty in 40 deliveries and started to accelerate after that. It was with this effort that Jharkhand brought up their 100 in just the 17th over.

He was ably supported by talented batsman Virat Singh, who too smashed a quickfire fifty. He was finally dismissed for 68 from 49 balls.