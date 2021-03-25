Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav Deserve to be in the Indian Squad Come the World Cup: VVS Laxman

Former India international VVS Laxman believes both Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav, who made stellar debuts in the recently concluded T20I series against England, deserve to be in the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup to be held later this year in India.

“What we have seen in this series is that lot of youngsters have capitalized on their opportunities. But the way Ishan Kishan played in his debut innings and then also the way Suryakumar Yadav played, I think both of them will definitely be in my squad of 15. It’s a tough choice, but I think both of them deserve to play in the Indian squad come the World Cup,” said Laxman on Star Sports show Cricket Connected.

Both Ishan and Yadav impressed on their debuts and subsequently Yadav was rewarded with an ODI call-up. Kishan in his two innings in the series made 60, with a best for 56 while Yadav in his two made 89 runs with a best of 57.

With Shreyas Iyer ruled out of the England ODI series after a shoulder injury Yadav will most likely make his ODI debut in the second ODI tomorrow.

On the other hand, a returning Bhuvneshwar Kumar seems to have not missed beat and after a good T20I series, has had a good start to the ODI series. A leader of the bowling unit in the absence of Mohammad Shami and Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar had staked a solid claim for a spot in the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup

“Without a doubt, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, if he is fit and is in form… because this team has displayed that it is obviously going to go on form. There is a lot of time remaining from now to the start of the World Cup,” said former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar. “In between, there is an IPL tournament as well. So, taking into account on how the decisions have been made, I believe that there are still a lot of spots that are up for grabs. Players who were been sidelined have still have a big season lined up between the World Cup selection. So, I would not like to count anybody out of the World Cup contention as yet.”