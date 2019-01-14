Ishan Kishan to Lead BP XI for England Lions' Warm-Up Games

Loading...
The players who will be featuring in the Ranji Trophy quarterfinals haven't been considered for selection for these two games that will be played in Thiruvananthapuram on January 18 and 20.
Apart from Kishan, the likes of Rituraj Gaekwad, Anmolpreet Singh, Deepak Hooda, Rajat Pattidar, Ricky Bhui and Himmat Singh form a solid batting unit.
The squad comprises of three spinners - Jayant Yadav, Mayank Markande and Pappu Roy - while the pace department will be handled by Pankaj Jaiswal, Tushar Deshpande, Navdeep Saini.
England Lions will play five one-dayers against India A, starting January 23, before turning their attention towards two four-day encounters.
The squads for India A are yet to be announced, and players will be eyeing to bag a spot by performing well in the warm-up games.
Squad: Ishan Kishan (capt/wk), Rituraj Gaekwad, Anmolpreet Singh, Deepak Hooda, Rajat Pattidar, Ricky Bhui, Himmat Singh, Mayank Markande, Jayant Yadav, Pappu Roy, Pankaj Jaiswal, Tushar Deshpande, Navdeep Saini.
First Published: January 14, 2019, 4:58 PM IST