Ishan Kishan Was Told About Rishabh Pant By a Fan While He Was Taking Selfie

On Friday, Rishabh Pant’s accident made sure that the Indian cricket fans woke up to a sombre morning. The 25-year-old, who was driving to Roorkee to surprise his mother, had hit the divider which ensured that the vehicle was overturned leaving Pant trapped inside. Nevertheless, the cricketer had to break out the windshield to save himself as soon as the vehicle caught fire.

Meanwhile, reactions started to trickle in on social media with several former cricketers and his teammates wishing for his speedy recovery. However, his under-19 skipper Ishan Kishan was playing a Ranji Trophy match for Jharkhand against Railways when someone told him about Pant.

Taken aback with the news, he said “Kya.” “Kya baat kar rahey ho yaar,” he told his fans who were asking for a selfie. Kishan is back in India where he is taking part in the Ranji Trophy for Jharkhand. He recently scored a double hundred in Chattogram against Bangladesh.

With Pant now reported to be out for at least six months, Kishan alongside KS Bharat are now front runner to don the Keeping gloves with Kishan frontrunner in white ball squad. Meanwhile the Indian Test wicketkeeper’s slot is now suddenly up for grabs and it could be an interesting three-horse race between Pant’s current understudy Srikar Bharat, India A’s second keeper Upendra Yadav and white-ball specialist, Ishan Kishan, when the Test series against Australia starts in Nagpur from February 9.

While X-Ray and CT scan reports have ruled out any fractural, brain or spinal injuries, the multiple ligament tear in his knee and ankle will certainly keep him out for an extensive period. It could be anything between two to six months depending upon the grade of the ligament tear.

“He has extensive swelling so MRI of ankle and knee is yet to be conducted. Once he is fit enough to travel, he will come to Mumbai where he will be under the board’s empanelled doctor Dinshaw Pardiwala," a BCCI source told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

The new selection committee will have effectively three choices. The two India A keepers Bharat and Upendra straightaway make it to the main squad or a dashing left-hander like Kishan could make the cut.

In the case of Sanju Samson and Kishan, both didn’t keep in Ranji Trophy for Kerala and Jharkhand respectively.

