Kishan's Brisk Fifty Takes India A to Narrow Win in Rain-hit Second Match

India A managed to register a two-wicket win over South Africa A in what was a rain-affected second match at Trivandrum on Saturday (August 31).
A half-century from Ishan Kishan was enough for India A to chase down a target of 163 in a match that had been reduced to 21 overs a side due to rain.
The hosts started the chase poorly as opener Ruturaj Gaekwad was dismissed for just one in the second over of the innings.
Anmolpreet Singh and Shubman Gill put together 49 runs for the second wicket but both were gone by the end of the 9th over.
Skipper Manish Pandey and Kishan then revived the chase with a 58-run stand for the fourth wicket, with the latter doing much of the hitting.
Pandey departed for 13 in the 14th over but Kishan was able to bring up his half-century before he too departed in the next over, with India A still needed 32 runs to win the match.
Krunal Pandya and Axar Patel did well towards the end of their innings but the latter’s departure before both tailenders Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur also fell ensured a few nervy moments before the game was finally won.
Earlier, after being put in to bat by the hosts, South Africa A managed to get a respectable first innings score of 162-5 thanks to a quick half-century from George Linde.
Linde’s 52 off 25 balls towards the end of the innings helped South Africa A end the innings on a high after some handy middle-order contributions.
It was a far from ideal start for the visitors who lost both Janneman Malan and Reeza Hendricks in the space of 4 overs, the former falling victim to Chahar and the latter to Khaleel Ahmed.
Skipper Temba Bavuma played a valuable knock, scoring 40 runs in 33 balls and reviving the innings alongside Khayelihle Zondo, the two putting on a 48-run stand for the third wicket.
Zondo was bowled by Axar before Bavuma also departed shortly thereafter. Heinrich Klassen also made a useful 31 but his departure seemed to have put India in control.
Linde had other plans, smashing 1 four and 5 sixes towards the end of the innings to ensure the visitors posted a competitive total.
The third match will take place at the same venue on Monday (September 2).
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Kishan's Brisk Fifty Takes India A to Narrow Win in Rain-hit Second Match
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | August 30, 2019, 9:13 PM IST
Dhawan Replaces Shankar in 'A' Squad for South Africa 'A' One-Dayers
Cricketnext Staff | August 28, 2019, 9:01 AM IST
Kotak, Powar Among Support Staff Named for India A Series Against South Africa
Cricketnext Staff | August 28, 2019, 5:32 PM IST
Difficult to Fill Void Left by Hashim Amla's Retirement: Bavuma
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Sun, 01 Sep, 2019
NZ v SLPallekele, Kandy
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Tue, 03 Sep, 2019
NZ v SLPallekele, Kandy
ICC CWC 2019 | 4th Test Test | Wed, 04 Sep, 2019
AUS v ENGManchester All Fixtures
Team Rankings