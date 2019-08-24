Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

IND IN WI, 2 TEST SERIES, 2019 1st Test, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua, 22 - 26 Aug, 2019

India

297 (96.4)

West Indies trail by 108 runs
THE ASHES, 2019 3rd Test, Headingley, Leeds, 22 - 26 Aug, 2019

Australia

179 (52.1)

NZ IN SL, 2 TESTS, 2019 2nd Test, P Sara Oval, Colombo, 22 - 26 Aug, 2019

Sri Lanka

244 (90.2)

Ishant Sharma 2.0 — A Look at the Fast Bowler’s Top Spells Since 2017

Cricketnext Staff |August 24, 2019, 1:01 PM IST
Ishant Sharma 2.0 — A Look at the Fast Bowler’s Top Spells Since 2017

Ishant Sharma’s transformation over the past couple of years has been one of the biggest positives as far as Indian Test cricket is concerned. The lanky pacer burst onto the stage in Australia in 2008, showing glimpses of his potential in the fiery spell he bowled to Ricky Ponting in Perth.

However, consistency had been an issue with Ishant as he often lacked control which left the fans frustrated.

But now Ishant has truly taken over the mantle as the leader of the pack in Test match cricket and is proving to be a true match-winner for India in red-ball cricket.

His five-wicket haul against West Indies was the latest in a string of good performances, here’s a look at some of his other best returns since 2017:

5/80 vs Sri Lanka in Nagpur

Ishant provided crucial early breakthroughs after Sri Lanka elected to bat first. He removed both the openers on a pitch which didn’t have much for the pacers. Though Ravichandran Ashwin was the star with the ball, picking eight wickets but Ishant created pressure from the other end, giving nothing to the Sri Lankan batsmen. He picked 3/37 in the first innings and followed that with a 2/43 in the second.

5/86 vs South Africa in Centurion

Even though this came in a losing cause, but it showed Ishant’s immense value to captain Kohli. The pacer was used as first change but still delivered for the captain by picking regular wickets and conceding at an economy of just above 2 per over. The pitch at Centurion also helped him derive that extra bounce to trouble the batsman. He picked 3/46 in the first innings and followed that up with a 2/40 in the second one.

6/97 vs England in Birmingham

Ishant always enjoys bowling in England and this time it was in the second innings where he showed his skills with the Duke ball. After just picking one wicket in the first innings, Ishant picked a five-for in the second, ending with 5/51 as India roared back into the game after dismissing England for 193. However, India failed to chase down 211 and were dismissed for 162 as England registered a 31-run victory. Ishant though stood out with his performance yet again.

5/86 vs Australia in Perth

Perth was also the setting for Ishant’s blistering spell against Ponting, but this time it was the new stadium where Ishant set the pace with the new ball. He picked 4/41 in the first innings, again conceding at an economy of just 2 runs per over. In the second innings, it was Mohammed Shami who picked six wickets and Ishant picked only 1, but still bowled tight lines in the right channel.

india vs west indies 2019ishant sharma

