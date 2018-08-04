Ishant Sharma Fined, Receives One Demerit Point For Level 1 Breach

Loading...
The 29-year-old, who finished with 5/51 in the second innings, was found to have violated Article 2.1.7 of the code, which relates to “using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batsman upon his/her dismissal during an international match”.
The incident occurred during the morning session on Day 3 when the pacer celebrated Dawid Malan’s dismissal close to the batsman. The match officials deemed Sharma’s actions had the potential to provoke an aggressive reaction from the departing batsman.
The pacer admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Jeff Crowe. The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Aleem Dar, Chris Gaffaney, third umpire Marais Erasmus and fourth umpire Tim Robinson.
Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.
First Published: August 4, 2018, 4:50 PM IST