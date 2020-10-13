Ishant Sharma in Doubt for India's Tour of Australia after Injury During IPL 2020

India fast bowler Ishant Sharma is in doubt for the tour of Australia later this year after sustaining an injury during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

India fast bowler Ishant Sharma is in doubt for the tour of Australia later this year after sustaining an injury during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

Having picked up 11 wickets from three matches at an average of 23.82 when India claimed a historic Test series win in Australia in 2018-19, Ishant was expected to be picked up for the Test leg of the upcoming tour as well.

However, his injury is estimated to put him out of action for close to a month. BCCI are expected to announce the squads once the itinerary is finalised by Cricket Australia.

The fast bowler has played 97 Test matches for India since making his debut in 2007 and has picked up 297 wickets. His last Test match was in New Zealand earlier this year when he took a five-wicket haul in the first innings.

Ishant suffered a muscle tear during a team training session on October 7, according to a statement put out by his franchise Delhi Capitals (DC).

"Delhi Capitals fast bowler Ishant Sharma experienced an acute episode of left rib cage pain while bowling at a team training session on 7 October 2020 in Dubai," the DC statement said.

"Subsequent investigations revealed that he sustained a left internal oblique muscle tear. This injury will unfortunately rule him out of the remainder of the Dream11 IPL 2020," it added.

The 32-year old featured in just one IPL game this season, against Sunrisers Hyderabad on September 29. However, he failed to get a wicket in the match.