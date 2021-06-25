Ishant Sharma Injured in WTC Final, Gets Multiple Stitches on His Right Hand

India pacer Ishant Sharma injured his right hand during the recently concluded ICC World Test Championship final against New Zealand that required multiple stitches. However, the nature of the injury has been deemed non-serious and Ishant is expected to recover in time for the England Test series in August.

“Ishant has had multiple stitches on his middle and fourth finger in his right hand. However it is not very serious," a senior BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity. “The stitches will be off in around 10 days and with six weeks left for the first Test against England, he is expected to recover in time."

Ishant bowled 31.2 overs during the rain-hit contest and took three wickets.

India lost the WTC final to New Zealand by eight wickets on Tuesday and has reportedly travelled to London from its base in Southampton before dispersing for three weeks.

“The squad travelled together to London. From here they can all leave for their respective destinations within UK for a 20 day break," the official revealed.

The England series will start in the first week of August leaving India players with over a month’s free time. They plan to spend the break meeting acquaintances in London and possibly even attending Wimbledon and Euro 2020 matches.

“Some of them are tennis fans and if Wimbledon allows spectators, you might see them going for some of the show court matches. A few might be checking out if tickets for the Euro games at Wembley are available," PTI quoted the source said.

They players are expected assemble in London on July 14 and then travel to Nottingham where the first Test is scheduled to be played.

India are slated to play five Tests against England with the first match starting from August 4 at Trent Bridge.

