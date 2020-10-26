CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News

Ishant Sharma Likely to be Available for Series Opener Against Australia: Report

The senior India pacer's possible inclusion can make or break Team India's prospects when they take on Australia in the first Test match on December 17.

Ishant Sharma Likely to be Available for Series Opener Against Australia: Report

Senior India pacer Ishant Sharma will be up and running by the time India take on Australia in the first Test in Adelaide on December 17.This is an assessment by the National Cricket Academy, Bangalore, the place where Ishant is currently recuperating after an injury during the IPL 2020 in UAE.A report published by ESPN Cricinfo website states that the NCA, in a letter to BCCI, has said that Ishant should be fit to bowl by November 18. By the time India play the series opener, the pacer could be up and running.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE|IPL 2020 SCHEDULE|IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

But they have also stated that Ishant must play a practice game before he declared fully fit. A final decision will be taken by the Indian selectors when they sit down and pick the team for Australia series.

Ishant is the leader of Indian pace attack and is just three short of playing hundred Test matches for India. If he does so, he will become only the second Indian fast bowler after Kapil Dev to do so. Earlier he was ruled out from the IPL playing for Delhi Capitals after suffering a muscle tear during a team training session on October 7. The 32-year-old has featured in just one IPL game this season, against Sunrisers Hyderabad on September 29. He, however, failed to get a wicket in the match.

Earlier Delhi Capitals had written to the Indian Premier League Governing Council, asking for a player replacement for Ishant Sharma. The India pacer has so far played just one game for the franchise against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 13th edition of the IPL.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 3941 109
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 6047 275
2 England 5959 271
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 6009 261
5 South Africa 4380 258
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches