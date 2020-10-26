Ishant Sharma Likely to be Available for Series Opener Against Australia: Report

The senior India pacer's possible inclusion can make or break Team India's prospects when they take on Australia in the first Test match on December 17.

Senior India pacer Ishant Sharma will be up and running by the time India take on Australia in the first Test in Adelaide on December 17.This is an assessment by the National Cricket Academy, Bangalore, the place where Ishant is currently recuperating after an injury during the IPL 2020 in UAE.A report published by ESPN Cricinfo website states that the NCA, in a letter to BCCI, has said that Ishant should be fit to bowl by November 18. By the time India play the series opener, the pacer could be up and running.

But they have also stated that Ishant must play a practice game before he declared fully fit. A final decision will be taken by the Indian selectors when they sit down and pick the team for Australia series.

Ishant is the leader of Indian pace attack and is just three short of playing hundred Test matches for India. If he does so, he will become only the second Indian fast bowler after Kapil Dev to do so. Earlier he was ruled out from the IPL playing for Delhi Capitals after suffering a muscle tear during a team training session on October 7. The 32-year-old has featured in just one IPL game this season, against Sunrisers Hyderabad on September 29. He, however, failed to get a wicket in the match.

Earlier Delhi Capitals had written to the Indian Premier League Governing Council, asking for a player replacement for Ishant Sharma. The India pacer has so far played just one game for the franchise against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 13th edition of the IPL.