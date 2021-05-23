Ishant Sharma Makes Most of Quarantine Time in Hotel, Uploads Video of Workout

India pacer Ishant Sharma doing his best to be in shape for the upcoming tour of England. The lanky bowler shared a video where he can be seen working out in a hotel room. He captioned the video, “The body achieves what the mind believes.”

On the England tour, Team India will play in the WTC final against New Zealand from June 18, and then will play a Test series against England.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals also shared Ishant’s video. “Making full use of the quarantine time,” Delhi Capitals captioned the video.

Team India is supposed to leave for the UK on June 2, where they will quarantine for 10 days.

Elsewhere, KKR spinner Varun Chakravarthy, who had contracted Covid-19 during the IPL 2021, is yet to recover fully from the disease. Chakravarthy was one of the four KKR players to test positive for Covid-19 during the Indian Premier League (IPL), which was postponed midway after four teams were found to be affected by the virus.

“I’m now doing well and recovering at home. I still haven’t been able to resume training at full tilt because of post-Covid-19 symptoms. Although I don’t have cough or fever, there is weakness and dizziness. The loss of smell and taste is still intermittent, but I’m confident of being able to resume training soon,” said the bowler who was picked in the India limited-overs squad for the tour of Australia but had to pull out due to injury.

“The toughest thing about contracting Covid-19 is keeping your mind distracted, and away from all that was happening. Because you are alone, away from your family and teammates. To keep myself occupied, I read books by Osho to give me a sense of calm,” he told espncricinfo.com.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here