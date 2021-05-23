CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » Ishant Sharma Makes Most of Quarantine Time in Hotel, Uploads Video of Workout

Ishant Sharma Makes Most of Quarantine Time in Hotel, Uploads Video of Workout

Ishant Sharma Makes Most of Quarantine Time in Hotel, Uploads Video of Workout

On the England tour, Team India will play in the WTC final against New Zealand from June 18, and then will play a Test series against England.

India pacer Ishant Sharma doing his best to be in shape for the upcoming tour of England. The lanky bowler shared a video where he can be seen working out in a hotel room. He captioned the video, “The body achieves what the mind believes.”

On the England tour, Team India will play in the WTC final against New Zealand from June 18, and then will play a Test series against England.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals also shared Ishant’s video. “Making full use of the quarantine time,” Delhi Capitals captioned the video.

Team India is supposed to leave for the UK on June 2, where they will quarantine for 10 days.

Elsewhere, KKR spinner Varun Chakravarthy, who had contracted Covid-19 during the IPL 2021, is yet to recover fully from the disease. Chakravarthy was one of the four KKR players to test positive for Covid-19 during the Indian Premier League (IPL), which was postponed midway after four teams were found to be affected by the virus.

“I’m now doing well and recovering at home. I still haven’t been able to resume training at full tilt because of post-Covid-19 symptoms. Although I don’t have cough or fever, there is weakness and dizziness. The loss of smell and taste is still intermittent, but I’m confident of being able to resume training soon,” said the bowler who was picked in the India limited-overs squad for the tour of Australia but had to pull out due to injury.

“The toughest thing about contracting Covid-19 is keeping your mind distracted, and away from all that was happening. Because you are alone, away from your family and teammates. To keep myself occupied, I read books by Osho to give me a sense of calm,” he told espncricinfo.com.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 2914 121
2 New Zealand 2166 120
3 England 3493 109
4 Australia 1844 108
5 Pakistan 2247 94
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 New Zealand 2054 121
2 Australia 2945 118
3 India 3344 115
4 England 3100 115
5 South Africa 2137 107
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6088 277
2 India 6811 272
3 New Zealand 6048 263
4 Pakistan 7818 261
5 Australia 5930 258
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches