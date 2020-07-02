Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Ishant Sharma Opens Up On Camaraderie With MS Dhoni Over the Years

Ishant Sharma has opened up about his equation with former India captain MS Dhoni, saying their interactions increased after 2013.

Cricketnext Staff |July 2, 2020, 7:08 PM IST
Ishant Sharma has opened up about his equation with former India captain MS Dhoni, saying their interactions increased after 2013.

Speaking on Star Sports show Cricket Connected, Ishant said: "Initially, my interaction with MS Dhoni was limited, but after 2013, I started talking to him and understanding him. Then I got to know how cool he is and how nicely he talks to the youngsters and treats them.

"He is same on the field, he has never asked us to not visit him in his room. You can ask (Mohammed) Shami, he goes to his room the most! He has always been like this, and it’s a different moment to enjoy with him when you can learn a lot of things from him, about cricket or life."

Recently, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan had spoken about Dhoni saying the former India skipper started giving bowlers more control with time.

"He was much more calmer in 2013. Look, in 2007 it was the first time and you understand that when you’re given a big responsibility of leading the country, you always get excited about certain things," Pathan said on Star Sports show Cricket Connected.

"Obviously, the meetings were always smaller even in 2007 and in 2013 Champions Trophy as well, there were no differences in terms of 5-minute meetings.

"But one thing that has really changed and that happens with experiences, when young Mahendra Singh Dhoni became a captain in 2007, he used to run from the wicket-keeping end to the bowler in excitement and try to control the bowler as well.

"By 2013 came he was letting the bowler control themselves rather he controlling them, so he understood that and he was very calm and in control in 2013 Champions Trophy.

"When Dhoni became the captain for the first time and then obviously talking about 2013 Champions Trophy he gave the experiences in between of trusting his slow bowlers.

"He used to always trust his slow bowlers, he used to always trust his spinners and I think by the time Champions Trophy came he was very clear that in a crucial moment of the time he needs to get his spinners into play to win the games."

