Ishant Sharma Turns 33: Fast-bowler Paid Fines For Long Hair When He Was Young

Team India is currently locked in an intense battle with England in a 5-match Test series and the fourth match begins at the Oval on Thursday. Ishant Sharma is an integral part of the bowling department and played a pivotal part in India’s triumph at Lord’s. On September 2, the lanky fast bowler celebrates his 33rd birthday.

Ishant made his Ranji Trophy debut when he was 18 and he showed tremendous potential. Such was his performance that he was included in the Indian side at the raw age of 19.

Ishant made his Test debut against Bangladesh in 2007, but he stormed to the limelight when India toured Australia later that year. With his height, speed and ability to bring the ball back in, he made a real impression on the bouncy wickets of Australia. His spell to Ricky Ponting in the third Test at Perth remains one of the best by an Indian bowler and former Australian captain Steve Waugh hailed him as the new star of Indian cricket.

In the ODI series that followed the Tests, Ishant picked up 14 wickets and played a key role in India winning the title. There were numerous occasions when he breached the 150 kmph barrier.

He continued to show promise and a lot of potential in the series against South Africa and Australia. However, his journey to the Indian team had not been easy. When he started playing the game, he had to bowl with torn spikes.

In an interview with Cricbuzz, Ishant spoke about the sacrifices made by his family, how he had to pay fines for his long hair and his marriage to his wife Pratima. Ishant said that his vice-principal used to pull him up for long hair and he had to pay fines multiple times. However, he never cut his hair.

Speaking about his Under-19 days, Ishant recounted how the then coach Lalchand Rajput had laid down strict orders about players not having long hair, not listening to music in the team bus, etc. However, Ishant could not trim his hair as once the salon was closed and the other time he felt tired and hence, had to pay fines.

