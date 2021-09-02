Ishant Sharma Turns 33, Yuvraj Singh Mimics Him in a Hilarious Birthday Wish Video. Watch

India pacer Ishant Sharma turned 33 today, and former India batsman Yuvraj Singh had a special wish. Yuvraj mimicked Ishant in a hilarious video with caption: “Just joking lambu! Many happy returns of the day. Lots of love and best wishes always! Hope you have a great test series".

Watch the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yuvraj Singh (@yuvisofficial)

On his 33rd birthday, here’s a look at some of his inspiring performances in the longest format of the game:

6/51 vs West Indies, Bridgetown, 2011

After Team India were bowled out for 201, the lanky pacer led the attack to claim astonishing figures of 6/51 in the first innings, which led to home side folding at 190. He returned to claim four more (4/53) in the second essay, to claim a 10 for 108 haul, which is the fourth-best for an Indian bowler in an away Test. The match ended in a draw, but Sharma was awarded man of the match.

7/74 vs England, Lord’s 2014

After going wicketless in the first innings, Sharma produced one of the most memorable spells in the history of Indian fast bowling in the second Test at Lord’s. The veteran pacer ripped apart English batsmen as he took seven wickets and helped India to complete a 95-run victory on the final day. He was adjudged as man of the match.

6/51 vs New Zealand, Wellington, 2014

After losing the first Test by a mere 40 runs in Auckland, India badly needed a good start in the second Test against New Zealand. Sharma took 6/51 to skittle the Kiwis for 192 in the first innings. The second innings featured some big scores from the hosts, including a triple century from Brendon McCullum. However, Virat Kohli scored a sparkling century to make sure India didn’t lose the Test.

