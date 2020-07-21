Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

21st July, 2014: Ishant Sharma's 7/74 Helps India Win First Test at Lord's in 28 Years

India's overseas fortunes had improved considerably ever since the turn of the century, yet there was a phase between 2012-2014 that the team failed to win a Test in foreign conditions.

Also, it had been 28 years since India last won a Test at Lord's. The wait was finally over, and the star for India was a man who is often ridiculed - Ishant Sharma emerged as the unlikely hero as India stunned England to register a comprehensive 95 runs win.

It was the first Test of the much-anticipated series and the Indians did not disappoint.

Batting first, India was struggling at 145/7 before Ajinkya Rahane with some able support from the tail scored a ton, and lifted India to 295.

England's Gary Ballance then took control of the proceedings and scored a century. Later England were dismissed for 319 and Bhuvaneshwar Kumar's impeccable swing bowling helped him end with figures of 6/82.

Come the second innigs, it was Murali Vijay who led India's fight. He played a brave knock of 95 with Cheteshwar Pujara chipping in with 43.

When Vijay was dismissed, India were 235/7, but again the tail wagged as Ravindra Jadeja and Bhuvaneshwar Kumar got together for an important 99-run partnership. Both reached vital half centuries, ending on 68 and 52 respectively.

But to win the Test India had to still get 10 wickets. Ishant Sharma took the responsibility on his shoulder and bagged career-best figures of 7/74. He peppered the opposition with short-balls and the batsmen succumbed.

However, this game proved to be the only one in which India did show some fight as rest of the tour proved to be a rather ordinary one for the visitors. India comprehensively lost the next three Test matches by big margins as England comfortably went onto win the 5-game series.

