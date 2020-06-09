Ishant Sharma’s Instagram Post From 2014 Confirms Darren Sammy’s Allegations of Racism Within SRH Camp

Days after former West Indies international Darren Sammy accused IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad players of racially abusing him during his time with the franchise in 2013 and 2014, an Instagram post from 2014 of Ishant Sharma all but confirms Sammy’s allegations.
Sammy had earlier alleged that he and Thisara Perera were called 'Kalu', which in Hindi means black, during his playing days with the SRH team.
However, a few of Sammy's teammates at the time had refuted the claims, but Sharma's post captioned with a photograph of Sammy with India international Bhuvneshwar Kumar, South African Dale Steyn – “Me, bhuvi, kaluu and gun sunrisers”, tell a different story.
ALSO READ: You Guys Know Who You Are, I Want Answers' - Darren Sammy Alleges Racial Slurs From Within SRH Camp
View this post on InstagramMe, bhuvi, kaluu and gun sunrisersA post shared by Ishant Sharma (@ishant.sharma29) on May 14, 2014 at 9:18am PDT
Me, bhuvi, kaluu and gun sunrisers
A post shared by Ishant Sharma (@ishant.sharma29) on May 14, 2014 at 9:18am PDT
Sammy had also made it clear that before he call out names, the players should reach out and clarify the air.
ALSO READ: 'Just Learnt What 'Kalu' Meant & I'm Angry' - Darren Sammy Alleges Racism in Sunrisers Hyderabad Days
"Knowledge is power. So recently I discovered a word that I was being called was not what it actually meant, I need some answers. So before I start calling out names I need these individuals to reach out and please tell me there's another meaning to that word and when I was being called it, it was all in love," read the post along with the video.
Sammy said he was ignorant back then and hoped the concerned players would start a conversation with him to clarify the air.
A day earlier, Sammy’s former teammates at SRH Parthiv Patel, Irfan Pathan, and Y Venugopal Rao had refuted such claims. “I don’t think I have heard anyone using those (derogatory) words,” wicketkeeper-batsman Parthiv, who has played 25 Tests and 38 ODIs for India, had said on Sunday. “I’m not very sure… Not aware of it,” added Rao, director of the Andhra Cricket Association.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Ishant Sharma’s Instagram Post From 2014 Confirms Darren Sammy’s Allegations of Racism Within SRH Camp
Sammy had earlier alleged that he and Thisara Perera were called 'Kalu', which in Hindi means black, during his playing days with the SRH team.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGChester-le-Street
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen All Fixtures
Team Rankings