Ishant Sharma’s Instagram Post From 2014 Confirms Darren Sammy’s Allegations of Racism Within SRH Camp

Sammy had earlier alleged that he and Thisara Perera were called 'Kalu', which in Hindi means black, during his playing days with the SRH team.

Cricketnext Staff |June 9, 2020, 2:08 PM IST
Ishant Sharma’s Instagram post calling Darren Sammy ‘Kaluu’ confirms what former WI cricketer’s allegations on Racism within SRH camp

Days after former West Indies international Darren Sammy accused IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad players of racially abusing him during his time with the franchise in 2013 and 2014, an Instagram post from 2014 of Ishant Sharma all but confirms Sammy’s allegations.

Sammy had earlier alleged that he and Thisara Perera were called 'Kalu', which in Hindi means black, during his playing days with the SRH team.

However, a few of Sammy's teammates at the time had refuted the claims, but Sharma's post captioned with a photograph of Sammy with India international Bhuvneshwar Kumar, South African Dale Steyn – “Me, bhuvi, kaluu and gun sunrisers”, tell a different story.

ALSO READ: You Guys Know Who You Are, I Want Answers' - Darren Sammy Alleges Racial Slurs From Within SRH Camp

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

Me, bhuvi, kaluu and gun sunrisers

A post shared by Ishant Sharma (@ishant.sharma29) on

Sammy had also made it clear that before he call out names, the players should reach out and clarify the air.

ALSO READ: 'Just Learnt What 'Kalu' Meant & I'm Angry' - Darren Sammy Alleges Racism in Sunrisers Hyderabad Days

"Knowledge is power. So recently I discovered a word that I was being called was not what it actually meant, I need some answers. So before I start calling out names I need these individuals to reach out and please tell me there's another meaning to that word and when I was being called it, it was all in love," read the post along with the video.

Sammy said he was ignorant back then and hoped the concerned players would start a conversation with him to clarify the air.

A day earlier, Sammy’s former teammates at SRH Parthiv Patel, Irfan Pathan, and Y Venugopal Rao had refuted such claims. “I don’t think I have heard anyone using those (derogatory) words,” wicketkeeper-batsman Parthiv, who has played 25 Tests and 38 ODIs for India, had said on Sunday. “I’m not very sure… Not aware of it,” added Rao, director of the Andhra Cricket Association.

