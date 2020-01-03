Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Ishant Sharma’s Success Down to Creating More Wicket-taking Opportunities: Jason Gillespie

Former Australia pacer Jason Gillespie believes Ishant Sharma has benefitted in recent years from learning how to create more wicket-taking opportunities.

Cricketnext Staff |January 3, 2020, 10:05 AM IST
Former Australia pacer and current Sussex coach Jason Gillespie believes Ishant Sharma has benefitted in recent years from learning how to create more wicket-taking opportunities.

Gillespie worked with Ishant at Sussex in 2018 and said that he felt the two of them learnt a lot from each other during that time.

“We spoke about a number of things regarding bowling in general when he was at Sussex. I believe we learnt a lot from each other,” Gillespie told the Times of India.

“Ishant was keen to explore ways where he could create more wicket-taking opportunities. Things we spoke about included wrist position for swinging and seaming the ball and the best lengths to bowl.

“We also spoke about bowling over and around the wicket to the left-handlers depending on how much the ball is swinging.

“Ishant lacked wickets in the early part of his career, but has enjoyed huge success in the last few years.”

Gillespie further added that Ishant’s recent successes come down simply to bowling a fuller length on a consistent basis.

“If you look at how Ishant is taking his wickets, he is bowling a fuller length on average. Rather than bowling back of a length, he is bowling about knee roll/top of pad length.

“Often, when bowlers practise bowling fuller, they can look to put the ball there rather than hit the pitch hard like bowlers do when they bowl back of a length.

“As a coach sometimes, it is the language you use with players that can help. We spoke about ‘looking to put a dent in the pitch on that fuller length’ as opposed to saying ‘hit the pitch hard’.”

When asked about which country has the best pace attack in the world currently, he picked Australia’s over the Indian pace battery.

“India have a fantastic attack. I think there are some wonderful pace attacks in the world at the moment. I particularly enjoy watching Australia and India’s pace attacks.

“It’s tough to go past (Mitchell) Starc, (Josh) Hazlewood and (Pat) Cummins in my opinion. However, what I can say is that Bumrah and Shami is one of the most exciting bowling combinations in the world.”

