ISL vs KAR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Pakistan Super League 2021 match, June 14, 09:30 pm IST

ISL vs KAR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Pakistan Super League 2021 between Islamabad United and Karachi Kings:

Islamabad United will square off against Karachi Kings in the 22nd match of the ongoing sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi will host the highly-anticipated thriller on June 14, Monday at 09:30 pm IST.

Islamabad United are the table-toppers in the PSL 2021 points table. They have featured in seven league matches thus far, securing victory in five while losing two. United will square off against Kings on the back of a 28-run win over Lahore Qalandars. Islamabad will be missing the services of their mainstay Hasan Ali in the remaining matches of PSL 2021. Hasan has pulled out his name from the T20 Championship citing personal reasons.

Karachi Kings, on the other hand, are experiencing a decent ride in the competition. They find themselves at fourth position after winning three matches and losing as many. They lost their last match to Multan Sultans by 12 runs. Babar Azam has been the leading run-scorer for the franchise. However, the team will be hoping for other batters to contribute to the scoreboard too so that they can climb up the points table.

Ahead of the match between Islamabad United and Karachi Kings; here is everything you need to know:

ISL vs KAR Telecast

The Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Channel.

ISL vs KAR Live Streaming

The match between ISL vs KAR is available to be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website

ISL vs KAR Match Details

The upcoming match of the Pakistan Super League 2021 will be played between Islamabad United and Karachi Kings at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on June 14, Monday at 09:30 pm IST.

ISL vs KAR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Babar Azam

Vice-Captain- Colin Munro

Suggested Playing XI for ISL vs KAR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Rohail Nazir

Batsmen: Babar Azam, Martin Guptill, Colin Munro

All-rounders: Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Thisara Perera

Bowlers: Mohammad Wasim, Arshad Iqbal, Mohammad Amir, Ali Khan

ISL vs KAR Probable XIs:

Islamabad United: Usman Khawaja, Colin Munro, Rohail Nazir (wk), Shadab Khan (c), Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Mohd Musa, Faheem Ashraf, Akif Javed, Mohd Wasim Jr

Karachi Kings: Sharjeel Khan, Martin Guptill, Babar Azam, Chadwick Walton (wk), Thisara Perera, Najeebullah Zadran, Imad Wasim (c), Mohd Amir, Arshad Iqbal, Waqas Maqsood, Qasim Akram

