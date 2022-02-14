ISL vs KAR Dream11 Team Prediction For PSL 2022: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Pakistan Super League 2022, February 14, 8 PM IST

ISL vs KAR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Pakistan Super League 2022 match between Islamabad United and Karachi Kings: Islamabad United will battle it out against Karachi Kings in the 21st match of the Pakistan Super League. The first encounter between the two sides resulted in Karachi getting defeated by Islamabad United by 42 runs. Overall, Islamabad are doing well in the league.

They are third in the standings with three victories and as many losses. The team should look towards improving their middle-order to be more consistent with the bat. Islamabad were defeated by Quetta Gladiators in the last match by five wickets.

Talking about Karachi Kings, the franchise has put itself in trouble. They are on the verge of getting out of the playoff race. Karachi lost all their six games and are reeling at rock bottom. Batting has emerged as the main concern for the team. Winning all the remaining four games is the only option for the franchise to stay relevant in the competition.

Ahead of the match between Islamabad United and Karachi Kings; here is everything you need to know:

ISL vs KAR Telecast

ISL vs KAR match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

ISL vs KAR Live Streaming

The Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings game will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

ISL vs KAR Match Details

The Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings contest will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore at 8 pm IST on February 14, Monday.

ISL vs KAR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Vice-Captain: Babar Azam

Suggested Playing XI for ISL vs KAR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Joe Clarke, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Babar Azam

Allrounders: Mohammad Nabi, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf

Bowlers: Umaid Asif, Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Wasim

ISL vs KAR Probable XIs

Islamabad United: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Azam Khan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim, Zeeshan Zameer, Shadab Khan (c), Asif Ali, Muhammad Akhlaq

Karachi Kings: Chris Jordan, Babar Azam (c), Sharjeel Khan, Joe Clarke (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Sahibzada Farhan, Qasim Akram, Imad Wasim, Umaid Asif, Ian Cockbain, Aamer Yamin

