ISL vs KAR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable XIs for Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings, Pakistan Super League, March 3

Islamabad United and Karachi Kings will lock horns in Pakistan Super League on March 3. Both teams are in desperate need of a win. Although Shadab Khan-led Islamabad United are in the third position on the points table, they will be aiming to consolidate their position at the top. Furthermore, Islamabad were routed by Lahore Qalandars in their last match. Shadab Khan would want his team to bounce back on Friday. On the other hand, time is running out for Karachi Kings. A loss on Friday will effectively end their play-offs chances. Karachi Kings will have to play like a unit and bring their A game against Islamabad United.

Ahead of the match between Islamabad United and Karachi Kings, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the match between Islamabad United and Karachi Kings be played?

The match between Islamabad United and Karachi Kings will be played on March 3.

Where will the match between Islamabad United and Karachi Kings be played?

The match between Islamabad United and Karachi Kings will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

What time will the match between Islamabad United and Karachi Kings begin?

The match between Islamabad United and Karachi Kings will begin at 7:30 pm IST on March 3.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Islamabad United and Karachi Kings?

The match between Islamabad United and Karachi Kings will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Islamabad United and Karachi Kings?

The match between Islamabad United and Karachi Kings will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Shadab Khan

Vice-Captain: Imad Wasim

Suggested Playing XI for Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Matthew Wade, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Colin Munro, Alex Hales, Rassie van der Dussen

All-rounders: Shadab Khan, Ben Cutting, Imad Wasim

Bowlers: Mohammad Amir, Tabraiz Shamsi, Hasan Ali

Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings Predicted Playing XI:

Islamabad United: Colin Munro, Asif Ali, Alex Hales, Rassie van der Dussen, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Zeeshan Zameer, Tom Curran

Karachi Kings: Shoaib Malik, Tayyab Tahir, Irfan Khan, Imad Wasim (c), Aamer Yamin, Ben Cutting, Matthew Wade, Adam Rossington, Mohammad Amir, Tabraiz Shamsi, Akif Javed

