ISL vs KAR Live Streaming, PSL 2021: When and Where to Watch Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings Match 19 in India | Islamabad United will square off against Karachi Kings in the 22nd match of the ongoing sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi will host the highly-anticipated thriller on June 14, Monday at 09:30 pm IST.

Islamabad United are a team to beat in PSL 2021. The franchise is ruling the tournament as they are placed at the top of the points table with five victories and two losses. Entering the contest, United will be high on confidence as they defeated Lahore Qalandars in their previous match by 28 runs. Islamabad have been dealt with a massive blow as Hasan Ali has pulled out his name from the remainder of the tournament due to family concerns. In the absence of Hasan, the opening pair including the likes of Usman Khawaja and Colin Munro will have to step up and take the responsibility

Karachi Kings, on the other hand, will be looking forward to returning to winning ways. The franchise lost their first match in the UAE to Multan Sultans by 12 runs. They are sitting at third position with three victories and as many losses. Though Babar Azam has been exceptional with the willow and is the second-highest run-getter, the other batsmen need to take some responsibility as well.

The match is scheduled to begin at 09:30 PM IST.

When is the PSL 2021 ISL vs KAR match?

The match will be played on Monday, June 14.

Where will the PSL 2021 ISL vs KAR match be played?

The match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

At what time will the PSL 2021 ISL vs KAR match begin?

The match is scheduled to begin at 09:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the PSL 2021 ISL vs KAR match?

Sony Pictures Sports Network will televise the match.

How do I watch the live streaming of the PSL 2021 ISL vs KAR match?

Live streaming is available on Sony LIV.

PSL 2021, Islamabad United probable playing XI: Usman Khawaja, Colin Munro, Rohail Nazir (wk), Shadab Khan (c), Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Mohd Musa, Zafar Gohar, Akif Javed, Mohd Wasim Jr

PSL 2021, Karachi Kings probable playing XI: Sharjeel Khan, Martin Guptill, Babar Azam, Chadwick Walton (wk), Thisara Perera, Najeebullah Zadran, Imad Wasim (c), Mohd Amir, Arshad Iqbal, Waqas Maqsood, Qasim Akram

