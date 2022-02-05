ISL vs LAH Dream11 Team Prediction For PSL 2022: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs for Islamabad United Vs Lahore Qalandars, February 5, 3 PM IST

ISL vs LAH Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Pakistan Super League 2022 match between Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars: Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars will be playing against each other in the 12th match of the Pakistan Super League 2022. The two teams will have a go at each other at the National Stadium in Karachi at 03:00 PM IST on February 05, Saturday. Islamabad made a rocking start to the tournament as they defeated Peshawar Zalmin in their first game by nine wickets. Zalmi fell short of 20 runs in their next fixture against Multan Sultans while chasing a score of 217. The franchise again picked itself against Quetta Gladiators to secure a victory by 43 runs. They are second in the points table with four points.

Lahore Qalandars, on the other hand, lost their first game to defending champions. Qalandars quickly redeemed themselves by winning their next two matches against Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi. The two back-to-back wins pushed Lahore to third place in the standings.

Ahead of the match between Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars; here is everything you need to know:

ISL vs LAH Telecast

ISL vs LAH match will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India.

ISL vs LAH Live Streaming

The Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars game will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

ISL vs LAH Match Details

The Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars contest will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi at 3:00 PM IST on February 05, Saturday.

ISL vs LAH Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Fakhar Zaman

Vice-captain: Colin Munro

Suggested Playing XI for ISL vs LAH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Azam Khan

Batters: Paul Stirling, Colin Munro, Kamran Ghulam, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique

Allrounders: Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Hasan Ali, Zaman Khan

ISL vs LAH Probable XIs

Islamabad United: Paul Stirling, Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim, Waqas Maqsood, Asif Ali, Mubashir Khan

Lahore Qalandars: Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Rashid Khan, Zeeshan Ashraf (wk), Dean Foxcroft, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, David Wiese

