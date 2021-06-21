ISL vs MUL Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For PSL 2021 Qualifier, June 21 6:30 pm IST

ISL vs MUL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s PSL 2021 Qualifier Match between Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United: Islamabad United will take on Multan Sultans in the Qualifier of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 on Monday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.Islamabad United had a brilliant run during the group stage of the league, winning eight out of their opening ten games. They are currently unbeaten in their previous four games and their last win came against the Multan Sultans.

On the other hand, Multan Sultans have impressed their fans and expert alike with their show in the United Aram Emirates (UAE) leg of the series. Sultans have won four out of five games in UAE.

Islamabad United are the favourites to win tonight’s fixture but the Multan Sultans are very much capable of upsetting the PSL table-toppers.With a spot in the PSL final up for grab, viewers should expect a cracker of a contest.

Ahead of the PSL 2021 Qualifier match between Multan Sultans and Islamabad United; here is everything you need to know:

ISL vs MUL Telecast

The match between ISL vs MUL will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network in India.

ISL vs MUL Live Streaming

The match between ISL vs MUL can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app.

ISL vs MUL Match Details

The match will be played on Monday, June 21 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The game will start at 6:30 pm (IST).

ISL vs MUL captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Mohd Rizwan

Vice-captain: Shadab Khan

ISL vs MUL Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Mohd Rizwan

Batsmen: Rilee Rossouw, Johnson Charles, Asif Ali Brandon King, Colin Munro, B King

All-Rounders: Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf

Bowlers: Imran Tahir, Blessing Muzarabani, Hasan Ali

ISL vs MUL probable playing XI

Multan Sultans predicted playing XI: Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (c&wk), Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Shimron Hetmyer, Khushdil Shah, Sohail Tanvir, Blessing Muzarabani, Shahnawaz Dhani, Imran Tahir and Imran Khan

Islamabad United predicted playing XI: Usman Khawaja (c), Colin Munro, Brandon King, Asif Ali, Akhlaq Mohd (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Ahmed, Hasan Ali and Akif Javed

