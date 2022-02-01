ISL vs MUL Dream11 Team Prediction For PSL 2022: Check Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Pakistan Super League 2022, February 1, 8:00 PM IST

ISL vs MUL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Pakistan Super League 2022 match between Islamabad United and Multan Sultans: Islamabad United will battle it out against Multan Sultans in the eighth match of the Pakistan Super League 2022. The two teams will have a go at each other at the National Stadium in Karachi at 08:00 PM IST on February 01, Tuesday.

Islamabad United made an outstanding start to the T20 Championship. The team got better off Peshwar Zalmi in their first game and secured a victory by nine wickets. Alex Hales was the wrecker-in-chief for the team as he helped United chase the score of 169 runs within 16 overs.

Multan Sultans, on the other hand, are unbeatable in the league. The defending champions have taken a lead in PSL 2022 by winning their first three games. Sultan last defended 174 runs against Quetta Gladiators to win by six runs.

Ahead of the match between Islamabad United and Multan Sultans; here is everything you need to know:

ISL vs MUL Telecast

ISL vs MUL match will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India.

ISL vs MUL Live Streaming

The Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans game will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

ISL vs MUL Match Details

The Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans contest will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi at 8:00 PM IST on February 1, Tuesday.

ISL vs MUL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Alex Hales

Vice-captain: Mohammad Rizwan

Suggested Playing XI for ISL vs MUL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: Paul Stirling, Alex Hales, Khushdil Shah

Allrounders: Tim David, Faheem Ashraf, David Willey

Bowlers: Imran Tahir, Marchant de Lange, Shahnawaz Dahani, Hasan Ali

ISL vs MUL Probable XIs

Islamabad United: Paul Stirling, Alex Hales, Mubasir Khan, Azam Khan (wk), Shadab Khan (c), Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Hasan Ali, Marchant de Lange, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Multan Sultans: Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, David Willey, Imran Khan, Shahnawaz Dahani, Imran Tahir, Ihsanullah

