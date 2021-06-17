ISL vs PES Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List: Check Fantasy Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s Pakistan Super League 2021 Match, June 17, 6:30 pm IST Thursday

ISL vs PES Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Pakistan Super League 2021 between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi: The 26th match of the Pakistan Super League 2021 will see Islamabad United taking on Peshawar Zalmi. The highly-anticipated encounter will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on June 17, Thursday at 06:30 pm IST.

Islamabad United have caused a buzz in PSL 2021 with their back-to-back stunning performances. The team is on a roll in the T20 Championship after winning six out of their eight league games. They are proudly sitting at the top of the points table and are likely to finish their league stage in the top two. Led by Shadab Khan, United defeated Karachi Kings in their last encounter by eight wickets.

Peshawar Zalmi, on the other hand, are placed at the second position on the points table. They have five victories and four losses under their belt from nine league matches. Entering the contest against Islamabad, they will be high on confidence as they won their last game against Karachi Kings by six wickets. This is an important match for Zalmi as it will be their last league game. Peshawar will fancy a win the match to almost confirm their selection in the playoffs.

Ahead of the match between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi; here is everything you need to know:

ISL vs PES Telecast

The Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi match will be telecast on Sony Sports Channel.

ISL vs PES Live Streaming

The match between ISL vs PES is available to be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website.

ISL vs PES Match Details

The upcoming match of the Pakistan Super League 2021 will be played between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on June 17, Thursday at 06:30 pm IST.

ISL vs PES Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Iftikhar Ahmed

Vice-Captain - Haider Ali

Suggested Playing XI for ISL vs PES Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Kamran Akmal

Batsmen: Shoaib Malik, Usman Khawaja, Haider Ali, Colin Munro

All-rounders: Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Rovman Powell

Bowlers: Wahab Riaz, Umaid Asif, Hasan Ali

ISL vs PES Probable XIs

Islamabad United: Usman Khawaja, Colin Munro, Rohail Nazir (wk), Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Hussain Talat, Hasan Ali, Akif Javed, Ali Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr

Peshawar Zalmi: Kamran Akmal (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Wahab Riaz, Umaid Asif, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Irfan, Sameen Gul

