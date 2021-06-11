ISL vs QUE Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s Pakistan Super League 2021 Match, June 11, 9:30 pm IST

ISL vs QUE Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Pakistan Super League 2021 between Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators: Islamabad United will lock horns with Quetta Gladiators in the 18th match of the Pakistan Super League. The match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on June 11, Friday at 9:30 pm IST.

Islamabad United are in decent form in PSL 2021 as they are placed at the third position on the points table. The team have secured victory in three matches while losing two fixtures. In their first match in Abu Dhabi, Islamabad United succumbed to a defeat in the hands of Lahore Qalandars by five wickets.

Quetta Gladiators, on the other hand, will be hoping to turn their fortunes as they experiencing a torrid ride. Gladiators are languishing as the wooden-spooners with just one victory from five league matches. The franchise will be playing their first match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

Ahead of the match between Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators; here is everything you need to know:

ISL vs QUE Telecast

The Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators match will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India.

ISL vs QUE Live Streaming

The match between ISL vs QUE is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

ISL vs QUE Match Details

The 18th match of the Pakistan Super League 2021 will be played between Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on June 11, Friday at 09:30 pm IST.

ISL vs QUE Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Faf du Plessis

Vice-Captain - Andre Russell

Suggested Playing XI for ISL vs QUE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Sarfaraz Ahmed, Azam Khan

Batsmen: Faf du Plessis, Colin Munro, Asif Ali

All-rounders: Andre Russell, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf

Bowlers: Hasan Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Zahid Mehmood

ISL vs QUE Probable XIs

Islamabad United: Usman Khawaja, Colin Munro, Rohail Nazir (wk), Shadab Khan (c), Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Fawad Ahmed, Mohd Wasim Jr

Quetta Gladiators: Usman Khan, Faf du Plessis, Cameron Delport, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c&wk), Azam Khan, Andre Russell, Mohammad Nawaz, Zahid Mehmood, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah/Usman Khan Shinwari, Jack Wildermuth

