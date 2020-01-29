Islamabad United Owner Calls For Matches Between IPL and PSL Teams
Ali Naqvi, the owner of the Islamabad United franchise, who are the defending champions in the Pakistan Super League, has called for matches to be played between the Indian Premier League (IPL) and PSL teams.
