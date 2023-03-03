Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Pakistan Super League 2023 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Both Islamabad United and Karachi Kings will look to get back to winnings ways as they are set to square up in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) today. The match is scheduled to take place at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. In their first-leg meeting, Islamabad United recorded a four-wicket victory. However, the PSL 2023 has so far proved to be full of ups and downs for the Shadab Khan-led side. After claiming three wins in five matches, Islamabad United are placed in third position in the PSL standings. The Islamabad-based franchise will now head into the game after suffering a 110-run defeat against Lahore Qalandars in their last match.

The scene has not been much different for Karachi Kings either. With four points from seven matches, Karachi now occupy the fifth spot on the points table.

Ahead of today’s Pakistan Super League match between Islamabad United and Karachi Kings; here is all you need to know:

What date Pakistan Super League 2023 match between Islamabad United and Karachi Kings will be played?

The Pakistan Super League 2023 match between Islamabad United and Karachi Kings will take place on March 3, Friday.

Where will the Pakistan Super League 2023 match Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings be played?

The match between Islamabad United and Karachi Kings will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.

What time will the Pakistan Super League 2023 match Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings begin?

The match between Islamabad United and Karachi Kings will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings match?

Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings match?

Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings match will be streamed live on SonyLIV.

Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings Possible Starting XI:

Islamabad United Predicted Starting Line-up: Colin Munro, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rassie van der Dussen, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan (wk), Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Tom Curran, Hasan Ali, Zeeshan Zameer, Abar Ahmed

Karachi Kings Predicted Starting Line-up: Matthew Wade, Adam Rossington (wk), Tayyab Tahir, Irfan Khan, Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim (c), Ben Cutting, Aamer Yamin, Tabraiz Shamsi, Akif Javed, Mohammad Amir

