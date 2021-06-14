Islamabad United Vs Lahore Qalandars PSL Match Saw A T20 Comeback To Remember

The Pakistan Super League (PSL 2021) match between Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars proved to be one of the most remarkable comeback games in the history of T20 and this league. Islamabad had lost five major wickets for 20 runs in 6.1 overs when they came out to bat first. Usman Khawaja, Rohail Nazir, Colin Munro, Hussain Talat, and skipper Shadab Khan all failed to score in the double digits. However, despite the collapse of the top order, the team was able to win the game.

Iftikhar Ahmed and Asif Ali batted wonderfully for Islamabad, bringing the team back into the game. A spectacular partnership of 123 runs in 76 balls

helped them post 152 runs in their allocated overs.

Lahore started their chase well but after the wicket of skipper Sohail Akhtar fell for 55 runs, the team crumbled. Lahore was dismissed for 124 runs in 18.2 overs. The match was won by Islamabad by 28 runs.

Mohammad Musa grabbed three wickets for Islamabad, while Fawad Ahmed and Shadab Khan each got two.

Even reaching 100 runs appeared impossible for Islamabad after the way they started the game. A partnership of more than 9 runs could not be formed by any player. In such circumstances, Ahmed and Ali reversed the team’s fortunes by putting on a spectacular 123-run stand in 76 balls. Ahmed hit six fours in 37 balls to score 49 runs, while Asif hit six fours and five sixes in 43 balls to score 75 runs. Colin Munro, the team’s star player, only managed to score four runs. Sohail Akhtar of Lahore scored 34 runs, while Fakhar Zaman scored 44 runs.

