Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Pakistan Super League 2022 Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Match no. 24 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 will see two mid-table teams – Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi clash at the Gaddafi Stadium, in Lahore on Thursday. The Islamabad outfit won their previous game against Karachi Kings by a solitary run on Monday. Overall, they’ve won four out of their seven games to sit at the third spot in the points table. However, they will miss the services of skipper Shadab Khan and Zeeshan Zameer in this match due to injury, while Alex Hales has pulled out of the tournament due to personal reasons.

On the other hand, the Wahab Riaz-led Peshawar Zalmi, seems to have found their mojo in the latter half of the tournament, as they head into this clash having won two games on the trot. They are currently placed fourth in the standings with four wins from eight games. But they are still quite some way from qualifying for the playoffs, as a win here will keep them in the contention, however, a loss will put them under extreme pressure.

Both sides will be aiming to cement their spot in the playoffs and fans here can check the details as to When, Where and How to watch the ISL vs PES live streaming online and telecast.

When will the PSL 2022 match between Islamabad United (ISL) and Peshawar Zalmi (PES) start?

The match between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi will be played on Thursday, February 17.

Where will PSL 2022 match between Islamabad United (ISL) and Peshawar Zalmi (PES) be played?

The Gaddafi Stadium, in Lahore, will host the match between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi.

What time will the PSL 2022 match between Islamabad United (ISL) and Peshawar Zalmi (PES) begin?

The match will commence at 8:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the PSL 2022 match between Islamabad United (ISL) and Peshawar Zalmi (PES) match?

The match between Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the PSL 2022 match between Islamabad United (ISL) and Peshawar Zalmi (PES) match?

Fans can tune in to the SonyLIV app and website to watch the Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi game.

Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi, Pakistan Super League 2022 Probable Playing XI:

ISL vs PES, PSL 2022, Islamabad United probable playing XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Muhammad Akhlaq, Liam Dawson, Asif Ali, Azam Khan (WK), Mubashir Khan, Danish Aziz, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Waqas Maqsood, Mohammad Wasim

ISL vs PES, PSL 2022, Peshawar Zalmi probable playing XI: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Haris (WK), Liam Livingstone, Shoaib Malik, Hussain Talat, Sherfane Rutherford, Ben Cutting, Wahab Riaz (C), Usman Qadir, Mohammad Umar, Salman Irshad

