Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Stumps

BAN IN IND, 2 TESTS, 2019 1st Test, Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore, 14 - 18 Nov, 2019

1ST INN

Bangladesh

150 (58.3)

Bangladesh
v/s
India
India*

86/1 (26.0)

India trail by 64 runs

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: BAN VS IND

live
BAN BAN
IND IND

Indore HCS

14 Nov, 201909:30 IST

2nd Test: IND VS BAN

upcoming
IND IND
BAN BAN

Kolkata

22 Nov, 201913:00 IST

2nd T20I: AFG VS WI

upcoming
AFG AFG
WI WI

Indore HCS

16 Nov, 201919:00 IST

3rd T20I: AFG VS WI

upcoming
AFG AFG
WI WI

Indore HCS

17 Nov, 201919:00 IST

Issue of Mental Health Has Reached 'Almost Epidemic Proportions': Ian Chappell

Maddinson, who played three Tests in 2016, withdrew from this week’s Australia A match on mental health grounds.

PTI |November 14, 2019, 6:45 PM IST
Issue of Mental Health Has Reached 'Almost Epidemic Proportions': Ian Chappell

Former Australia captain Ian Chappell on Thursday said the burgeoning issue of mental health, forcing active players into sabbaticals, has reached “almost epidemic proportions” in his country and urged the cricket board to immediately address the matter.

Young Victorian batsman Will Pucovski has become the third Australian cricketer to report mental health problems to the team management in just over two weeks after international stars Glenn Maxwell and Nic Maddinson both took breaks from the game.

Pucovski has withdrawn from the reckoning for the first Test against Pakistan, citing mental health issues, as CA looks to get a grip on the situation.

“It’s a helluva problem. It’s almost epidemic proportions,” Chappell told local radio station ‘3AW’.

“It’s all well and good to be saying it’s very courageous of these guys to come out and speak and yes, it is brave, but Cricket Australia has got to get to the bottom of what’s causing this,” the 76-year-old Australian great said.

Pucovski, who had taken two breaks to deal with his mental health last summer, has informed Australia A team management that he is struggling, days ahead of the Test series against Pakistan.

Pucovski, who hit 243 for Victoria in a Sheffield Shield game against Western Australia last year, also withdrew from the Test squad against Sri Lanka last February for the same reason.

CA’s head of national teams Ben Oliver applauded Pucovski “for having the courage to discuss his situation”.

“Will’s decision not to nominate for Test selection was the right one in the circumstances and one that everyone in the Australian cricket family supports,” he said in a statement.

“By Will bravely taking this position, he will undoubtedly inspire others facing similar challenges to speak up and take positive steps towards improving their mental wellbeing.”

The issue has gained significance with many prominent voices like India captain Virat Kohli speaking about the mental struggles of a top-flight player.

Asked about Maxwell’s self-imposed break from the game, Kohli on Wednesday offered his support and said it was “remarkable” of the dashing Australian all-rounder to admit mental health issues. Kohli recalled a phase in his own career when he too battled “end of the world” thoughts but didn’t know how to even communicate them.

Maxwell, who has played 110 one-day internationals, 61 T20Is and seven Tests, is on an indefinite break from cricket after pulling out midway through the Twenty20 series against Sri Lanka last month.

Maddinson, who played three Tests in 2016, withdrew from this week’s Australia A match on mental health grounds.

In England, there have been players like Steve Harmison, Marcus Trescothick and Graeme Fowler, who have dealt with depression.

Glenn Maxwellian chappellmental healthvirat kohliWill Pucovski

Related stories

Important to Look After Your Mental State During Career: David Miller
Cricketnext Staff | November 14, 2019, 4:02 PM IST

Important to Look After Your Mental State During Career: David Miller

Will Pucovski Withdraws from Australia Test Selection for 'Mental Wellbeing'
Cricketnext Staff | November 14, 2019, 8:25 AM IST

Will Pucovski Withdraws from Australia Test Selection for 'Mental Wellbeing'

India vs Bangladesh | Kohli on Mental Health: I Didn't Know What to do During 2014 Slump
Cricketnext Staff | November 13, 2019, 1:37 PM IST

India vs Bangladesh | Kohli on Mental Health: I Didn't Know What to do During 2014 Slump

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 22 Nov, 2019

BAN v IND
Kolkata

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sat, 16 Nov, 2019

WI v AFG
Indore HCS

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Sun, 17 Nov, 2019

WI v AFG
Indore HCS All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
see more