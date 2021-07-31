Isuru Udana, Sri Lanka Seamer, Shocks Cricket World With Abrupt Retirement

Sri Lanka seamer Isuru Udana has retired from international cricket, shocking the cricket world for this abrupt decision.The 33-year-old made his debut back in 2009 T20 World Cup where he took two wickets against Australia. He was also one of the only Sri Lankan to feature in the IPL 2020 where he represented RCB.

Just heard that Isuru Udana has retired from international cricket. Thank you Isuru for the years of untiring service. You can surely be proud of your achievements. Happy retired life.— Roshan Abeysinghe (@RoshanCricket) July 31, 2021

Udana was also part of the squad for the recently-concluded home series against India where they took on the visitors in a three-match ODI and T20I series. His departure couldn’t have come at a worse time as Sri Lanka are going through a rough phase in world cricket, especially after the departure of their great cricketers. In 21 ODIs and 34 T20Is for Sri Lanka, the left-arm pacer accrued over 45 wickets at an average of 52.78 and 33.89 respectively. His variations like the cutters made him effective in slow pitches.

“I believe the time has come for me to make way for the next generation of players,’’ said Udana whilst notifying his decision to Sri Lanka Cricket. “It is with immense pride and passion, and unfathomable commitment that I have represented and served my country,’’ he further said.

SLC Announce USD 100,000 for Players

The Sri Lanka cricket team will be getting a prize money of USD 100,000 after their win over India in a three-match T20I series. Sri Lanka are having a torrid time in international cricket but somehow manged to snap the losing streak. A number of factors came in handy like Krunal Pandya contracting Covid-19. This saw as many as eight key Indian players getting isolated; the hosts took full advantage and powered to series win. They ran India close in the second game before levelling the series; they went onto dish a dominating performance in the final T20I, beating India by eight wickets. Following this, the country’s cricket board has announced a huge prize money for the team.

