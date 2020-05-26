It All Happened in Heat of the Moment: Ravi Bishnoi on Altercation After WC Final
Young India leg spinner Ravi Bishnoi has said that he is filling his cricket appetite by watching old World Cup and IPL matches. Bishnoi, who was part of the U-19 team that reached the final this year, was supposed to play in the IPL for Kings XI Punjab.
It All Happened in Heat of the Moment: Ravi Bishnoi on Altercation After WC Final
Young India leg spinner Ravi Bishnoi has said that he is filling his cricket appetite by watching old World Cup and IPL matches. Bishnoi, who was part of the U-19 team that reached the final this year, was supposed to play in the IPL for Kings XI Punjab.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGChester-le-Street
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen All Fixtures
Team Rankings