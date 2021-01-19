It Cannot Get Better Than This: Sourav Ganguly on India's Historic Brisbane Win

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly lauded team India's winning effort at the Gabba term the win and the series victory as a remarkable feat.

"We are extremely proud of the series win. Beating Australia in Australia by a young team will remain etched in the history of Indian cricket forever. It cannot get better than this. I am so proud of everyone. Congratulations to Ajinkya Rahane and Ravi Shastri and the rest of the touring party for this remarkable feat," said Ganguly in a BCCI release.

The board also applauded 'the efforts displayed by the team on and off the field & the way they have carried themselves through adversities on what has been a Test series of epic proportions' and announced a cash reward of 5 crore INR to the team.

Heartiest congratulations to every member of the Indian cricket team. The team overcame the odds, injuries and a tough opposition and showed great character, resolve and courage to win the historic Test series in Australia for the second time in a row. This success on Australian soil will inspire the next generation of cricketers," Jay Shah, Honorary Secretary, BCCI said.