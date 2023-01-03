'It Didn't Happen by Accident': Coach Stephen Fleming Reveals How CSK Turned Chepauk Into a Fortress

Chennai Super Kings produced a sorry show during IPL 2022 to finish a lowly ninth right, a season after they clinched their fourth title. The Chennai-based franchise could muster just four wins out of 14 attempts but will now be hoping to bounce back when the next season gets rolling later this year.

IPL will shift back to its home-and-away format from the upcoming season with the past couple of editions being held inside ‘bio-bubbles’ due to the covid pandemic. And what this means is that CSK will have to readjust to get back into that mode, admits head coach Stephen Fleming.

“We have to really play well, and we have to re-teach the team how to play (this season)," Fleming was quoted as saying by CSK on their official website. “We’ve had three or four years almost where we’ve been away, so our style of play has changed."

“So, we quickly have to get back into sync with the ground and make sure that the style of play we play represents what the ground’s asking. And, we’ll do that and we need to do it quickly. So, we’ll work very hard on that," he added.

CSK will be eager to return to the comforts of their home ground MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, a venue which they have carefully turned into a fortress over the years.

With the addition of England allrounder Ben Stokes for a whopping Rs 16.25 crore into their squad, the former champions will be aiming to draw level with five-time winners Mumbai Indians this time around.

“Well, it’s a great time because we turned our home ground into almost a fortress, it was really hard for teams to come and play us and we worked hard. It didn’t happen by accident. We really developed the team that could specialise here. So, we’re really proud of what we achieved here," said Fleming.

“So, this had to be a strong home base for us. And it was, and what we gave and the results we got, we got back ten-fold from the crowd. And as our support grew and our success grew, it just became an absolute juggernaut of a place to come and compete in. And I know the players loved driving here, turning up to play, and I’m pretty sure as opposition it felt pretty daunting," he added.

