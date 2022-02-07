'It Disappoints Me’: Virat Kohli Recalls Painful IPL 2016 Loss And Says It 'Still Hurts'

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and their illustrious skipper Virat Kohli have been synonymous with each other ever since the T20 extravaganza inception in 2008. The swashbuckling batter has led the Bengaluru-based franchise for nine seasons from 2013 to 2021 and is the only player who is still playing for the same franchise since the inaugural season 14 years ago.

Kohli’s captaincy stint with RCB came to an end in the IPL 2021 season and under his leadership, the team had made the playoffs thrice and a final appearance as well. Although he ended up without an IPL title in his kitty, the team came close on several occasions in the tournament’s history, the 2016 edition being the closest.

Talking on the RCB podcast, the 33-year-old recalled the IPL 2016 final against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), where RCB was cruising in their run chase. Kohli and his RCB teammates were magnificent throughout that season, they then defeated table-toppers Gujarat Lions in the play-offs to earn a direct entry to the final that year. However, the ending was heartbreaking for RCB as they faced a crushing eight-run loss to SRH. Batting first the David Warner-led side posted a mammoth total of 208/7 from their 20 overs. In reply, RCB’s opening pair of Kohli and Chris Gayle had put on a 114-run stand in just 10.3 overs, Kohli kept his team in the hunt even after Gayle’s wicket. But when the former skipper fell at 54, RCB suffered a dramatic middle-order collapse and ended up conceding the trophy.

Recalling the painful night on the RCB podcast, Kohli said, “The final, I feel like it was written, how could the finals be in Bangalore, after we play that kind of a season, and we are playing that kind of a game at 100-0 after nine overs.”

On the heart-breaking final, Kohli said that the side “hadn’t been as courageous" as they should’ve been.

“It disappoints me. I would say that we had opportunities where we came close. But at the end of the day, I won’t call it luck because the opposition is there to play as well. If they were better on the day, you have to accept it," he added.

He also revealed that KL Rahul, who was part of the squad back then, continues to hurt over the loss in the final. “To this date, KL takes screenshots of that game when it is broadcasted and says it still hurts.”

“And it does hurt to an extent. You have to think about that game every now and then. We were not good enough on that day. That is one game where I feel like it hurts. From all the IPL seasons I’ve been a part of, we had it right in front of us,” he explained on the podcast.

Meanwhile, Kohli has been retained by RCB ahead of the upcoming IPL 2022 mega auction, however, he will not be leading the red and blacks as their captain.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here