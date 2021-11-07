It Doesn't Mean Too Much in the Context: Rassie van der Dussen After Being Awarded Man of the Match

Rassie van der Dussen played an unbeaten 94-run knock to laid the foundation of the 10-run win over England on Saturday in the T20 World Cup. The Proteas batter was awarded the man of the match for his blistering knock, however, he said it doesn’t mean too much as South Africa was knocked out of the tournament.

South Africa posted 189 for two with Rassie van der Dussen hitting an unbeaten 94 but needed to limit England to 131 or fewer to edge out Australia on net run rate.

Van der Dussen admitted that it was too much to ask from the bowlers to defend the target.

“It (the award) doesn’t mean too much in the context, but we knew we had to get a good score. We were asking too much from the bowlers to defend that score in order to get into the semis," Van der Dussen said in the post-match presentation.

However, the premium batter was elated with the win as it was a tricky wicket to bat on as he and Markram invested their time in the middle before taking charge over the bowlers.

“At the end of the day, it was a good performance, beating a good side. It’s a type of a wicket, where the new batters needed time to get in, you saw that in their innings when they lost wickets. So Markram and I tried to get in and get a good total," he said.

Van der Dussen and Aiden Markram, who hit 52 off 25 balls, put on an unbeaten attacking partnership of 103 for the third wicket to give their team a challenging total.

He further talked about all three surfaces of the T20 World Cup and said that the batting units that have adapted the quickest have been the most successful.

“The three venues are so different. The match against Bangladesh, the pitch was different, it was difficult to bat there. Today it kept low, from the batting point of view it has been quite a challenge to adjust to the three venues. The batting units who have adapted the quickest have been the most successful," he concluded.

