'It Feels Amazing': Ravindra Jadeja Opens up On His Recovery Journey after Stunning Comeback in Nagpur Test

A return after a 5-month-long injury layoff and then bagging the Player of the Match award for his stalling performance with the bat and ball – that has been the story of Ravindra Jadeja in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar trophy in Nagpur. The ace all-rounder picked up a five-wicket haul in the first innings and then made a valuable contribution of 70 runs. He ended the game with a seven-wicket match haul, standing out as the top performer.

Jadeja comes into action after recovering from a knee injury that kept him away from several crucial tournaments including the T20 World Cup and the bilateral series against Bangladesh and New Zealand.

Speaking about his comeback journey at the post-match presentation, Jadeja thanked the NCA staff that helped him recover faster.

“Feeling amazing. When you come back after five months and give your 100 percent, scoring runs and taking wickets, it feels amazing. Was working hard at the NCA. Would like to thank the NCA staff, and physios. They have been working hard with me, even on Sundays,” Jadeja said at the post-match presentations.

Speaking about his bowling in the Nagpur Test, Jadeja said, “Was looking to bowl in good areas. Ball was spinning, going straight, keeping low. Kept telling myself to bowl at the stumps - if they make mistake, I have a chance. I look to keep things simple. Try not to change things with my batting. It’s a crucial number - 5, 6, 7.”

However, India’s hero in the opening Test victory over Australia was on Saturday fined 25 per cent of his match fee for applying cream on the swollen index finger of his bowling hand without taking permission from the on-field umpires on the first day of the match.

Jadeja, who returned figures of 7/81 and contributed 70 runs in the match that India won by an innings and 132 runs, was seen in a video receiving something from pace bowler Mohammed Siraj and rubbing it on his left index finger.

The Indian all-rounder’s act had the Australian media and a former player “interested", but the ICC said the cream was applied to the finger purely for medical purposes and it did not change the condition of the ball.

