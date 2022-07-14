'It Has Happened to Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid And me': India Legend Wants Virat Kohli to Find His Way Out of Poor Form

India’s star batter Virat Kohli is currently going through a rough patch in his international career. The slump has continued for some time now and few former players have started questioning Kohli’s place in the T20I squad.

The 33-year-old’s last international ton came in 2019 and since then, he hasn’t touched three figures in any form of cricket.

Recently, in the rescheduled 5th Test against England at Edgbaston, Kohli could manage only 11 and 20 across the two innings as India went on to lose the match. He mustered just 12 runs across two innings in the T20I series that followed.

Despite of his form and all the criticism, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has backed Kohli to return to his old form.

“Of course, look at the numbers he has got in international cricket that doesn’t happen without ability and quality. Yes, he has had a tough time and he knows that. He has been a great player himself. He himself knows by his own standards it has not been good and I see him coming back and doing well. But he has got to find his way and become successful, which he has been for the last 12-13 years or more and only Virat Kohli can do that,” said Ganguly while speaking to news agency ANI.

Kohli’s poor form has garnered mixed reactions from former cricketers. However, legends like Kapil Dev and Venkatesh Prasad have openly questioned Kohli’s place in the T20s.

Ganguly said even the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and he himself had to go through this phase.

“These things will happen in sport. It has happened to everybody. It has happened to Sachin, It has happened to Rahul, it has happened to me, it has happened to Kohli. It is going to happen to future players. That’s part and parcel of sport and I think as a sportsman you just need to listen, be aware of what it is and just go and play your game,” said Ganguly.

Recently, quite a few players on the fringes have put up eye-catching performances, making a strong case for inclusion in India’s T20I setup.

In such a scenario, pressure is on Kohli to perform and score runs consistently especially when ICC T20 World Cup 2022 is around the corner, beginning from October 16 in Australia.

