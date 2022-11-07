'It Hit Home'-Virat Kohli Reveals the Exact Text He Received from MS Dhoni During His Struggle

Team India’s former skipper Virat Kohli’s resurgence has excited his fans who saw the worst of him as late as July this year when India toured England. The tour came on the back of a poor IPL and Kohli’s rest breaks weren’t improving his form either. As a result, the pressure just kept on mounting. Nevertheless, he went his own way taking a one-month gap and boy didn’t it do wonders?

T20 World Cup 2022: Full Coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | Gallery

Change in his demeanor was clearly visible during the Asia Cup where he broke his century drought with a ton against Afghanistan. After this innings, he revealed how only MS Dhoni was the lone ‘friend’ who had reached out to him.

“When I left my test captaincy, only Dhoni called me, nobody else did, even though many had my number,” he said.

Also Read: ‘Without His 61 Not Out, India Would Not Have Reached Even 150’-India Legend On ‘New Mr. 360’

“There is a certain amount of respect and connection you have with someone and if it is genuine it shows. It also shows there is security in the relationship – if I want to suggest something to somebody, I will reach out to them personally and tell them what I think and what needs to be done, rather than publicly going and speaking about it.”

Nevertheless, Kohli has revealed what was the exact text he received from MSD. By the way, it made sense!

“The only person who genuinely reached out to me was MS Dhoni. For me, that is such a blessing to know that I could have a such a strong bond and relationship with someone who is so senior to me. It’s more like a friendship based on a lot of mutual respect, and that’s one of the things he mentioned in the same message reaching out to me. It was, ‘when you are expected to be strong and looked at as a strong individual, people forget to ask you how you are doing’,” Kohli revealed in a podcast done for RCB.

“It hit home to me. I was like, ‘this is it’. I have always been looked at like someone who is very confident, very mentally strong, who can endure any situation and circumstance, find a way and show us the way. Sometimes, what you realise is that at any given time, you really need to take a couple of steps back and understand how you are doing, how your well-being is,” the player further said.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here