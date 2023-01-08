'It Hurt Me' - Haris Rauf Reacts on Virat Kohli's Straight Six Against Pakistan in T20 World Cup

India and Pakistan matches have always been high-voltage ones but the encounter of both the teams in T20 World Cup 2022 was iconic. India defeated Pakistan but more importantly the highlight was the fashion in which Men in Blue registered the victory.

Virat Kohli’s unbeaten 82 off 53 was so magical that it even stunned Pakistan’s bowler Haris Rauf.

Even today, Rauf remembers Kohli’s straight six over the bowler’s head on a length delivery. Kohli had made some space for himself as he shuffled across the crease and smashed the ball away for a massive six in the 19th over of the game, leaving both, Rauf and Pakistan skipper Babar Azam in shock. Rauf recently shared his thoughts on that shot in a popular Pakistan show, ‘Hasna Mana Hai’.

A fan asked Rauf about his his immediate reaction to Kohli’s shot in T20 World Cup, to which Rauf replied that it “hurt" him.

“Of course, it hurt when that went for a six. I didn’t say anything but it hurt me personally. I thought something wrong had happened," Haris said.

The Pakistan speedster hailed Kohli but also said that the shot latter played is quite rare and he doesn’t think that Kohli will play it again.

“Anyone who knows cricket knows what sort of a player he is. He has played that shot now; I don’t think he can do that again. Such shots are quite rare, you can’t hit them again and again. His timing was perfect and it went for a six," said the speedster.

In the same show, Rauf was seen playing a game wherein he was blindfolded and was asked to identify a player. On screen the host had displayed Kohli’s image while Rauf’s eyes were closed and then while giving hints, the host said that the on-screen person is someone who is beyond more than a human being. He further said that he is the one who smashes hard (“rakh rakh ke deta hai"). As soon as Rauf heard this, he named ‘Kohli’.

India and Pakistan had last faced each other in T20 World Cup wherein Pakistan reached the final of the tournament where they faced a defeat to England. Meanwhile, India faced a 10-wicket loss to Jos Buttler’s men in the semi-finals.

