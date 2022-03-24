'It is Almost Confirmed Now that MS Dhoni Won't Play Next Year Onwards'

With MS Dhoni stepping down from the position of Chennai Superkings captain, all his fans now have one question. Whether he will play anymore? There are some who are very sure that he might no longer be available for all games, playing the role of a mentor to a large extent. Meanwhile former India opener Aakash Chopra feels that Dhoni might altogether drop himself from next edition onwards. “MS Dhoni has declared that he is no longer the king and he will now only be a person in the kingdom who’ll serve the king. But the reality is that he is the king and the captain. He is the king of CSK. It is almost confirmed now that he won’t play next year.

“Earlier this year too, I’m sure he did not want the franchise to retain him as spending money on retaining him would not have made the team stronger, as he may not be there for next season. This is why he asked Jadeja to be the first retainee, as he might not stay if he is not given ₹16 crore," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

Dhoni stepped down from the position on Thursday, handing over the reins to Ravindra Jadeja. According to a report, he had already made up his mind and wanted a smooth transition in leadership. He also felt Jadeja was ready to take the onus. It has also been learned that Dhoni announced his decision on Thursday at the team meeting before the squad left for training.

Coming back to Chopra, the cricket expert underlined the fact that Dhoni after this transition ‘will only talk when needed to.’ “When MS Dhoni is not the captain, he becomes non-intrusive. He will only talk when needed or when you go to him. He’s is not someone who’ll walk up to you and impose his opinions. He prefers to be on the sidelines until someone walks up to him for advice," Chopra further said.

“I’ll miss him at the tosses and his comments during the post-match presentations. Even when the presenters ask tricky questions, he dodges them well with his words. I don’t think he won’t take a break and he will play all the matches."

