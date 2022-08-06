Former Australia fast bowler Glenn McGrath said that Rohit rediscovering some form recently comes as good news for the Indian team ahead of the Asia Cup and the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup later this year.

The Indian captain took a break after IPL, which has helped him regain his touch with the bat. Since his return to the national side, he has scored two half-centuries while leading India to victory over England in ODIs and T20Is.

Rohit regaining his form back ahead of the Asia Cup is very crucial for the side, specially with Virat Kohli looking out of touch and KL Rahul missing out on games due to a groin injury followed by covid.

The former Australia pacer believes that a class player like Rohit coming back in form is a good news for the Indian side.

“It is good news. He is a class player. You want him doing well. You want to see the senior players do well. You saw Shubman Gill get a good score the other day in the West Indies. The batsmen are doing their job in the West Indies,” McGrath told reporters.

Rohit scored an unbeaten 76 against England at The Oval taking India to a victory in a run chase. And more recently, he played a knock of 64 in the first T20I against West Indies, a match that India won comfortably by 68 runs.

Mcgrath, who grabbed 563 Tests and 381 ODI wickets, said that he was impressed with the two new Indian seamers Prasidh Krishna and Avesh Khan, two bowlers he monitored closely at the MRF pace foundation Academy.

“To see 29 of our boys and ex-boys playing in the recent IPL was a proud moment. Prasidh and Avesh representing India in limited overs cricket, I am really proud of them…proud of all the boys,” the Australian said.

